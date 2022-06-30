Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $12.58 Million Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of CDW worth $12,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $201.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.14.

In other news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. acquired 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $169.90 per share, with a total value of $250,602.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,771,578.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDW opened at $158.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.97. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $154.13 and a 1 year high of $208.71.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 129.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 27.62%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

