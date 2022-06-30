Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 4,259 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,259 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.11% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $12,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,883,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 61,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 125,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,191,000 after acquiring an additional 14,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.0% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 106,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of REXR stock opened at $57.90 on Thursday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.84 and a twelve month high of $84.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.80, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.84 and its 200 day moving average is $71.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.18%.

In related news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $988,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,059,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on REXR. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

