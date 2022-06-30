Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 2,987 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,987 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $14,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 21.0% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,951,000. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.7% in the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 29,289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $117.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.38 and a 12-month high of $157.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.69.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.18.

In other news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $83,399.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,586.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

