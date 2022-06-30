Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 88,959 Shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 418,734 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 88,959 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.78% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $15,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTB. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter worth about $483,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period.

NYSE:NTB opened at $31.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.66. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 12-month low of $28.67 and a 12-month high of $41.69.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 31.87%. The company had revenue of $125.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is 53.01%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

