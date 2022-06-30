Manning & Napier Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,309 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $14,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth $1,504,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth $992,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 49,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 28,788 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 244,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,783,000 after acquiring an additional 30,524 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

BATS:USMV opened at $70.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.03. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.