Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,208 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF worth $17,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $71.85 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $69.86 and a 1-year high of $82.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.70.

