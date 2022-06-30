Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $15.82 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 317,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 2.15% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $15,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $622,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter.

GIGB stock opened at $45.76 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.82 and a 1 year high of $55.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.66.

