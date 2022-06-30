Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 65.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 244,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 470,519 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.64% of Insperity worth $24,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Insperity during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Insperity by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Insperity during the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Insperity during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.60.

NSP opened at $97.25 on Thursday. Insperity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.94 and a 52 week high of $129.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.15. Insperity had a return on equity of 244.01% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.18%.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 32,609 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $3,504,815.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,585 shares in the company, valued at $66,700,475.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 6,608 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total value of $727,012.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 653,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,950,549.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

