Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 6,689 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,689 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $15,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cadence Bank NA grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 11,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 3.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 27.0% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 361.0% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 4.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 79,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $86.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.94. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.88 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 16.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

In other news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $302,143.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,381 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,704.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

