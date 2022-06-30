Manning & Napier Group LLC Cuts Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,864 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Cboe Global Markets worth $19,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,910,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,437 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at $77,586,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at $74,019,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at $64,285,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 544,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,003,000 after purchasing an additional 243,780 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

NASDAQ CBOE opened at $113.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.63.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.06. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.20%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.10.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.