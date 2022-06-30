Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Stake Lessened by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,914 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $18,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on MLM. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $420.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $445.80.

MLM stock opened at $300.28 on Thursday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $294.05 and a 12-month high of $446.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $333.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $372.32.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

