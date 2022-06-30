Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $16.36 Million Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 24,901 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.20% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico worth $16,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 94,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,048,000 after purchasing an additional 19,721 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 29.7% in the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 74,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,275,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter valued at about $1,322,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the fourth quarter valued at about $789,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

PAC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.67.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock opened at $143.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $103.99 and a 12-month high of $167.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.68.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $301.98 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 35.01%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $3.1502 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.86%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San JosÃ del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes.

