Manning & Napier Group LLC Reduces Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,866 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Nucor worth $25,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 312.7% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NUE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus increased their price objective on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on Nucor in a report on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.55.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $106.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $187.90. The company has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.74.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.35 by $0.32. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 29.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.15%.

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,519,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

