Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $23.89 Million Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,583 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $23,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 1.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Humana by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Humana by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $486.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.38.

In related news, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total value of $1,718,089.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,636.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total transaction of $1,443,472.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 884 shares in the company, valued at $397,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,644 shares of company stock worth $4,702,360 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $468.33 on Thursday. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.20 and a 12-month high of $477.44. The company has a market cap of $59.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $442.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $434.48.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.83 by $1.21. Humana had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $23.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.36%.

About Humana (Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.