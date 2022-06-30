59,121 Shares in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Acquired by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 59,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $24,061,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Domino’s Pizza at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DPZ. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,997,609,000 after acquiring an additional 215,128 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,637,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $923,878,000 after buying an additional 57,445 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,141,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $640,466,000 after buying an additional 25,669 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,053,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $594,606,000 after buying an additional 48,963 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 761,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $429,492,000 after buying an additional 71,330 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DPZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $433.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $438.54.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $54,389.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,714. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $389.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $363.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $417.83. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $321.15 and a one year high of $567.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.70.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.57). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 33.72%.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

