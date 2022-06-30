Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $25.11 Million Stake in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) by 164.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,997 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 1.68% of Heska worth $25,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heska during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,789,000. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Heska by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 327,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,824,000 after acquiring an additional 163,689 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Heska by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 306,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,900,000 after acquiring an additional 12,323 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Heska by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 202,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,013,000 after acquiring an additional 11,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Heska by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HSKA. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Heska from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heska in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Heska from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.20.

NASDAQ:HSKA opened at $94.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -74.13 and a beta of 1.64. Heska Co. has a 12 month low of $79.96 and a 12 month high of $275.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.78.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.30). Heska had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $64.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Heska Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

