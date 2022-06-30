Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,114 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $19,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,832,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 33,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 15,242 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,069.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 77,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 70,780 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.83 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $40.02 and a 12-month high of $54.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.05.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

