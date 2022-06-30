Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $23.43 Million Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,957 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Johnson Controls International worth $23,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,479,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $48.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $46.33 and a 12-month high of $81.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.07.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

