Concord Wealth Partners Trims Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Concord Wealth Partners reduced its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,852 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in PayPal were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after buying an additional 15,688 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on PayPal from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital cut their price target on PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PayPal from $152.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.71.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $71.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $82.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.77 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

