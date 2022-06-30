Concord Wealth Partners Reduces Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Concord Wealth Partners reduced its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,930 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in AMETEK were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 54,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,279,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,246,685,000 after purchasing an additional 259,800 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 135,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,044,000 after purchasing an additional 11,581 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AMETEK from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.56.

AME opened at $110.54 on Thursday. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $106.17 and a one year high of $148.07. The company has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.63.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

AMETEK declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

