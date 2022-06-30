Concord Wealth Partners Purchases 1,688 Shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE)

Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE – Get Rating) by 2,596.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $670,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 105,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000.

Get Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares alerts:

QQQE opened at $63.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.76. Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 52 week low of $60.40 and a 52 week high of $90.21.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.