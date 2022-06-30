Concord Wealth Partners Has $123,000 Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Concord Wealth Partners decreased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,225,000 after acquiring an additional 18,468 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

NYSE:FE opened at $38.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.30. The company has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.52. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho reduced their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

About FirstEnergy (Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.