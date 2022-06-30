Concord Wealth Partners Has $133,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Concord Wealth Partners cut its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $697,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,715,000 after buying an additional 17,255 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $674,000. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $272,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $95.16 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $90.89 and a 52 week high of $114.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.52 and a 200-day moving average of $105.40.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

