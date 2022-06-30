ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,188 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 435.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.76.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COP opened at $91.46 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $51.41 and a 1-year high of $124.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.99 and a 200-day moving average of $94.83.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

