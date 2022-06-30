Concord Wealth Partners Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 687.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 315,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,252 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,800,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,269,000 after buying an additional 229,418 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 53,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windham Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 24.0% in the first quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 436,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,952,000 after buying an additional 84,322 shares during the last quarter.

VEA opened at $41.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.70 and its 200 day moving average is $47.05. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $53.49.

