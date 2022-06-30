Concord Wealth Partners Buys 298 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AOR. Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock opened at $48.09 on Thursday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $46.87 and a 1-year high of $57.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.89.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

