Concord Wealth Partners Buys 177 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.9% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 12.1% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.9% during the first quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.3% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works to $243.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.09.

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITW opened at $180.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $199.29 and its 200-day moving average is $215.22. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.33 and a 12-month high of $249.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $56.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile (Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.