Concord Wealth Partners Raises Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 641 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Stryker were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 10,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.88.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $199.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $226.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.66. The company has a market cap of $75.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $193.34 and a 12 month high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.85%.

Stryker Profile (Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.