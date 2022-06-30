Concord Wealth Partners Acquires 341 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,489 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 119,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,245,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.93.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $77.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $126.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.86. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $76.51 and a one year high of $164.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.58.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,092,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at $510,556.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,437,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,966 shares of company stock valued at $6,038,200. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

