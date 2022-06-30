Concord Wealth Partners Reduces Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Concord Wealth Partners lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,159,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,099,000 after buying an additional 123,446 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 880,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,083,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 529,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,844,000 after purchasing an additional 62,343 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 400,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,993,000 after purchasing an additional 11,268 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,155,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC opened at $185.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.32. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $175.69 and a 52-week high of $210.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

