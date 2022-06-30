Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Bought by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Public Storage were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 81 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $311.06 on Thursday. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $292.32 and a 52 week high of $421.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $330.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $54.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The firm had revenue of $749.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 15.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.64.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

