Concord Wealth Partners Purchases 1,108 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,560 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 155.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,428,151.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $432,575.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HPE shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

NYSE:HPE opened at $13.36 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.99 and its 200 day moving average is $15.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.90. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.27%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.