Concord Wealth Partners Raises Stock Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 4,833.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,298 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Shearwater Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAU opened at $26.64 on Thursday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $33.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.19.

