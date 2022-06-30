Concord Wealth Partners Has $151,000 Stock Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Concord Wealth Partners decreased its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in National Grid were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Optas LLC grew its position in National Grid by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 12,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in National Grid by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in National Grid by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in National Grid by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGG stock opened at $66.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.16. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $59.53 and a fifty-two week high of $80.20.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $1.1573 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NGG shares. Investec downgraded National Grid to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,200 ($14.72) to GBX 1,225 ($15.03) in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Grid has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,145.00.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

