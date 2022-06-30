Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners cut its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Unilever were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 0.8% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 34,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.01.

Shares of UL stock opened at $45.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.97. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.451 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

