Concord Wealth Partners Has $153,000 Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Linde were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Linde by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,474,000 after purchasing an additional 15,786 shares in the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 3.1% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $291.41 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $311.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $267.51 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.31%.

LIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Evercore ISI raised Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen reduced their target price on Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $352.00 target price on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.71.

In related news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

