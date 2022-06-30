iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

IJR stock opened at $92.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.69. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $88.53 and a 12-month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

