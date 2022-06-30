Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 1,376 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,756 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,566 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its position in QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in QUALCOMM by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,613 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on QCOM. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.48.

QCOM stock opened at $130.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $118.22 and a one year high of $193.58. The stock has a market cap of $145.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.10.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.