Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $40.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.61 and a 200 day moving average of $45.49. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $38.44 and a 12 month high of $51.22.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.