Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires New Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total value of $378,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,054,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine P. Lego acquired 1,736 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research stock opened at $427.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $411.39 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $473.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $547.72. The firm has a market cap of $59.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.26.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LRCX. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Lam Research from $560.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $642.68.

Lam Research Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.