Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $474,000 Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $681,432.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,011,416.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,249 shares of company stock valued at $2,092,304. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $62.61 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.88. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.19 and a 1-year high of $75.61. The firm has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -84.05%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.09.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.