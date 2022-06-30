Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 220 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,376 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.74.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $121.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.92.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

