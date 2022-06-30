Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Takes $205,000 Position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Uniti Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Uniti Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

UNIT stock opened at $9.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.27. Uniti Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Uniti Group ( NASDAQ:UNIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.20). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.19%.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

