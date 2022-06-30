Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 600 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,962 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Corning were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $281,919,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,456,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $203,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,290 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,305,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $531,311,000 after purchasing an additional 943,020 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Corning by 446.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 960,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,742,000 after purchasing an additional 784,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,573,634 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,586,000 after purchasing an additional 657,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GLW. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.20.

NYSE GLW opened at $32.38 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $43.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.78.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. Corning had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 86.40%.

In related news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $76,715.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

