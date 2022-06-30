Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires New Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,730 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 691,443 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $14,949,000 after buying an additional 238,362 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Halliburton by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Halliburton by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 11,867 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 20,353 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.08.

NYSE:HAL opened at $32.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.82 and a 200 day moving average of $33.59. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 2.28.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 48,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $1,937,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,547,496. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 58,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 850,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,016,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,412 shares of company stock valued at $8,432,979 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

