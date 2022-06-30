Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Shares Sold by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.06% of Unitil worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTL. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unitil in the 3rd quarter worth $713,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Unitil by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 250,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,498,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Unitil by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,768,000 after purchasing an additional 84,609 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unitil by 84.1% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 110,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 50,600 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Unitil in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,632,000. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UTL opened at $57.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Unitil Co. has a 52 week low of $40.53 and a 52 week high of $58.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.48.

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Unitil had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $192.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Unitil Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.41%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

