Concord Wealth Partners Increases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 334,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,007,000 after purchasing an additional 28,177 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,550.6% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 107,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after purchasing an additional 104,600 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 454,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,042,000 after purchasing an additional 124,321 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $718,000.

Shares of IVW opened at $61.08 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.62 and a 12 month high of $85.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.99.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

