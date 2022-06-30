Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Takes Position in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IGM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 29.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 39.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 5,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter.

IGM stock opened at $299.19 on Thursday. iShares North American Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $284.31 and a twelve month high of $453.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $366.32.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

