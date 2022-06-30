4,632 Shares in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Bought by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the third quarter worth $134,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 1,382.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GTLS opened at $160.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 111.15 and a beta of 1.61. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.29 and a twelve month high of $206.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.87.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $354.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.18 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on GTLS shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $193.00 to $206.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen set a $195.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Monday, June 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.33.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

