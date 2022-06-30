Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 130 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Balchem were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Balchem by 195.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Balchem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Balchem from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

NASDAQ BCPC opened at $127.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.62. Balchem Co. has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $174.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.02 and a beta of 0.66.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $228.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.00 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 12.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

